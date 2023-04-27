Trent registered more assists in April than Liverpool target all season in stunning stats reveal

It’s fair to say that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new hybrid role has given him a whole new lease of life in Liverpool’s first-XI.

Able to drift into the midfield when the Reds are in possession, the Englishman has a hugely increased say in both build-up and the club’s creative output – the numbers reflect it too, with five assists recorded in his last four appearances; a tally that sees him outperform the tallies recorded by a handful of Premier league stars, including reported target Mason Mount (Fabrizio Romano), as tweeted by WhoScored.com.

🅰️ Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered more assists in April (5) than the following players have managed THIS SEASON in the Premier League: ⚪ Son Heung-Min – 4

👹 Marcus Rashford – 4

⚪ Richarlison – 3

🔵 Mason Mount – 2

👹 Jadon Sancho – 2

🔵 Raheem Sterling – 2 pic.twitter.com/SiC6S2EjfH — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 27, 2023

Given that the Scouse Academy graduate has only registered eight assists in total this term, it’s a truly remarkable turnaround from the No.66 at the late stage in the season.

Whether Jurgen Klopp’s ingenious tactical tweak sees us rewarded with a Champions League spot come the end of the season remains to be seen.

Though it has to be said it remains something of a pipe dream whilst both Manchester United and Newcastle United are six points ahead in the table with two games and a game in hand to play respectively.

Anything could happen, of course, over the course of the remaining league season, though one strong positive to take into the next is Alexander-Arnold’s stunning improvement on the pitch.

