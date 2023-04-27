Trent registered more assists in April than Liverpool target all season in stunning stats reveal

It’s fair to say that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new hybrid role has given him a whole new lease of life in Liverpool’s first-XI.

Able to drift into the midfield when the Reds are in possession, the Englishman has a hugely increased say in both build-up and the club’s creative output – the numbers reflect it too, with five assists recorded in his last four appearances; a tally that sees him outperform the tallies recorded by a handful of Premier league stars, including reported target Mason Mount (Fabrizio Romano), as tweeted by WhoScored.com.

Given that the Scouse Academy graduate has only registered eight assists in total this term, it’s a truly remarkable turnaround from the No.66 at the late stage in the season.

Whether Jurgen Klopp’s ingenious tactical tweak sees us rewarded with a Champions League spot come the end of the season remains to be seen.

Though it has to be said it remains something of a pipe dream whilst both Manchester United and Newcastle United are six points ahead in the table with two games and a game in hand to play respectively.

Anything could happen, of course, over the course of the remaining league season, though one strong positive to take into the next is Alexander-Arnold’s stunning improvement on the pitch.

