Offered for loan: Liverpool gem could be in Champions League next season even if Reds miss out

Even if Liverpool miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League, one youngster in Jurgen Klopp’s squad could still be playing in the tournament.

Turkish outlet Takvim have reported that Galatasaray have been offered the chance to sign Fabio Carvalho on loan for 2023/24 via intermediaries, with the Istanbul club believed to be considering the proposal and waiting on a technical committee report before deciding whether to move for him.

Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that the 20-year-old will leave Anfield this year, with Dean Jones indicating to GIVEMESPORT that a loan exit could be viable.

Okan Buruk’s side sit three points clear at the top of the Super Lig with a game in hand, so they seem well placed to win their first league title in four years.

Carvalho has said that he’d like to have played more at Liverpool this season, which some may interpret as a sign that he might welcome a temporary spell elsewhere, particularly if the Reds sign multiple midfielders in the upcoming transfer window.

If Klopp is to sanction a loan exit for the youngster, the opportunity to play in the Champions League – which he could get with Galatasaray if they win the Super Lig and battle through the European competition’s qualifying rounds – could be a tremendous one.

However, loaning out the 20-year-old would only be beneficial if he’d get regular game-time elsewhere, seeing as how he’s featured for just 631 minutes this term (Transfermarkt), so the Anfield powerbrokers must consider any destination for him very carefully.

To that extent, a move to the Nef Stadium could be a fruitful one, with Emre Sarigul of TurkishFootball.com noting that Buruk has ‘given young inexperienced players the chance to shine recently’ and ‘built a squad with promising youth’.

If Galatasaray can genuinely promise Carvalho plenty of first-team opportunities, loaning him there could be worth considering for Liverpool, particularly if the Reds bring in a couple of midfielders over the summer.

