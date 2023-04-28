‘Not the Liverpool trademark’ – Ben Jacobs weighs in on Jurgen Klopp’s Bellingham u-turn ahead of summer window

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are in need of a ‘revamp’ this summer and the signing of Jude Bellingham would prevent that from happening.

Jurgen Klopp was believed to have made the Borussia Dortmund star his main transfer target for the upcoming window until recently when he instead decided it would be unwise to spend so much money on a single player with his squad in need of a major overhaul.

Despite winning our last three games we’ve struggled for consistency all season long and Jacobs has explained why it’s a wise decision from our German tactician to end his pursuit of the teenager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The stark reality for Liverpool is they know they need a revamp, and Bellingham might be the most outstanding player they could get and they like, but if the large proportion of the budget goes on him, it’s maybe at expense of the revamp.

“It almost became a choice for Liverpool, especially without Champions League, of did they want to go all in for Bellingham in a protracted race and a bidding war, with no guarantee of success, and then find that they either got him, but couldn’t bring others in who they wanted, or they didn’t get him and they wasted time and energy getting sucked into a bidding war.

“That’s not the Liverpool trademark.”

It was a blow for almost every Liverpool fan to hear that we’re no longer in the race for Bellingham.

We understand that there are plenty of other players out there but with him showing such class and leadership at a young age he appeared to be the answer to many of our current problems.

His transfer fee would’ve been well over £100m but when you consider that he could be a mainstay in our side for at least the next decade then it actually would’ve made sense financially, wouldn’t it?

Some senior figures at Anfield are hopeful that the Birmingham City Academy graduate could spend another season at Dortmund to ensure he has time to make the move that is 100’% right for him and his career.

This time next year Bellingham will be approaching the final 12 months of his current deal with the Bundesliga outfit so it’ll be interesting to see what decision he makes in the coming months.

