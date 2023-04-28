Jurgen Klopp’s recent tactical tweak may mean Liverpool can sign ‘higher-quality’ players this summer – report

Liverpool have benefitted massively from Jurgen Klopp’s recent tactical tweak which has saw Trent Alexander-Arnold operate as a central midfielder when his side have possession and the change in style may also result in the Reds being able to benefit in the transfer market this summer, that’s according to the Express.

The Reds ended their pursuit of Jude Bellingham recently as they no longer believed it made sense to spend over £100m on a single player with Klopp’s squad in need of a major overhaul.

That was a decision that came as a huge blow to many Liverpool supporters but with our No. 66 now flourishing in his new role, and Curtis Jones also looking like a new player in the middle of the park, it means that our German tactician may no longer need to target as many new midfielders as originally planned – therefore resulting in us signing fewer players but of a ‘higher-quality’.

There’s no denying that the middle of the park is an area of the pitch that still needs strengthening but if the two Scousers continue to thrive then the former Borussia Dortmund boss may feel that our midfield woes aren’t as big as some fear.

We’re not saying that our midfield is all of a sudden perfect but we have looked a lot more assured in possession since the tactical tweak and we’ve won our last three games to ensure our slim chance of securing a top four finish remain.

Alexander-Arnold has already registered five assists this month alone, more than any other player in a single month in Premier League history, and Klopp expressed his pleasure recently at how his team have adapted to the new set-up.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch are the main names being linked with a move to L4 this summer and although we’ve experienced an upturn in form in recent weeks we can still expect a busy summer of transfers.

