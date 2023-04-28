Jurgen Klopp issues timely triple injury boost ahead of Tottenham clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate ‘will be back’ in action for Liverpool in their upcoming clash against Tottenham at the weekend.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Liverpool.com’s Matt Addison, with the Frenchman kept out of the squad that faced West Ham in London as a precaution.

🔴 Jurgen Klopp on #LFC injuries ahead of Spurs: "Ibou [Konate] will be back and Naby [Keita] I guess will train. Ox isn't training. Diogo Jota got a bad knock on his back but should be OK." — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) April 28, 2023

There’s a timely boost as far as Diogo Jota and Naby Keita are concerned, with the former coming into a purple patch of form at the right moment for the German’s men.

Being purely realistic, of course, our chances of top four football are far from strong in light of the deficit between ourselves and Newcastle United (nine points ahead) and Manchester United (seven points ahead with a game in hand).

Even should we win all six remaining games in the league, there’s a clear reliance on either side suffering an unprecedented crisis in order to drop the kind of points that would be required to facilitate our re-entry into the Champions League spots.

It’s a lot to hope for and fears that Liverpool’s sudden rejuvenation has come too late in the campaign are likely more than on point.

Still, we hope, we dream.

