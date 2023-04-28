Klopp could finally secure top midfield target just 12 months after losing him to European giant – Fichajes

Liverpool’s all-or-nothing approach when it comes to transfers has landed them in hot water of late, with the club experiencing a clear deficit in the middle of the park following years of neglect.

That will all change this summer. That’s not to suggest that Liverpool will drastically lower their expectations, though a minimum of two new midfielders will walk through the AXA training centre doors, and perhaps one of them could be former target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Fichajes (via FourFourTwo) now report that Real Madrid are prepared to sanction the exit of the Frenchman this summer just 12 months after his Monaco exit.

In a remarkable turn of events, if the alleged claim is accurate, Jurgen Klopp could end up with the same man he was desperate to bring into his side last summer.

Add on top a quality midfielder or two beyond that – there are plenty to choose from between Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, and so on – and we could have a world-class midfield trio up and ready to go for the 2023/24 campaign.

And that’s without considering our current available options in the apparently rejuvenated Curtis Jones, up-and-coming stars Fabio Carvalho, Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott, plus hybrid fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Whether Los Blancos set a price-tag that fits what our recruitment team will be prepared to fork out is another question entirely (and one can reasonably imagine that Madrid will wish to claw back as much of the original fee they spent as possible), though it’s a possibility worth exploring.

