Liverpool to hold talks in Holland with player they want to sign – report

A Liverpool delegation has reportedly ‘sought talks’ with Ryan Gravenberch’s management in recent days, according to one reliable report from Germany.

Sport BILD have claimed that talks ‘should take place on site in Holland’ amid the Reds’ ongoing search for midfield reinforcements ahead of the opening of the summer window.

The Merseysiders find themselves in need of at least one alternative target to Jude Bellingham – understood to have been manager Jurgen Klopp’s priority target prior to the club’s financially-enforced u-turn on the matter – amongst potentially a couple of further additions to the department.

Few expect our business to end there either, of course, given ongoing concerns about the state of the backline, with Ibrahima Konate’s absence in the 2-1 win over West Ham (even if only precautionary) perhaps evidence of the need for a new, durable centre-half.

We’ll more likely see competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s spot in the right fullback position secured in the upcoming window, particularly should the German tactician plan to utilise our No.66 in a more advanced position.

Otherwise, it’s encouraging to see Liverpool pushing to land a serious talent in Gravenberch at a time when the Dutchman’s future is far from certain at the Allianz Arena.

