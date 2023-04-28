Liverpool told ‘elite’ midfield transfer target ‘won’t be going anywhere’ this summer

Danny Murphy has labelled Bruno Guimaraes as an ‘elite footballer’ and has told Liverpool ‘he won’t be going anywhere’ this summer amid reports suggesting Jurgen Klopp is interested in the Newcastle United man.

After signing from Lyon in January of last year the Brazil international has revitalised the North East outfit and the Magpies are on the brink of securing a top four finish this season with just six games remaining.

His energy and dynamism in the middle of the park has led to many clubs watching the 25-year-old but the ex-Red believes his former side have ‘no chance’ of luring him to Merseyside.

“Super player. Super player. He has got that lovely balance of creativity, passing and skill with an appetite to work back, defend and spot danger,” Murphy told talkSPORT (via Chronicle Live).

READ MORE: Report names three factors which could be crucial in Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Mason Mount

“When you’ve got that balance, and you’re good at both, you become an elite footballer. He is a god up there (at Newcastle). And he won’t be going anywhere. No chance.”

In all honesty this is nothing that we didn’t already know.

Eddie Howe is building something special at St. James’ Park and with him expected to strengthen his squad further this summer Newcastle will want to step up a level once again next term.

Securing Champions League football for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign would be absolutely massive for the Toon Army and it would help them attract more quality players to the club and retain the services of their current stars.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch are some of the other names being linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions