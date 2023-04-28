Liverpool interested in surprise move for 25 y/o midfielder who has taken the Premier League by storm – report

Liverpool are interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his midfield options this summer, that’s according to Fichajes (via Caught Offside).

The Brazil international has been in exceptional form for Eddie Howe’s side since signing from Lyon in January of last year and the Magpies are on the brink of securing a top four finish with just six Premier League games remaining.

The report adds that Liverpool’s pursuit of the 25-year-old is virtually ‘impossible’ due to the fact he’s enjoying life in the North East and that the Reds may not be competing in the Champions League next season.

In all honesty this is a deal that we cannot see happening but we can understand why we’re being linked with the dynamic midfielder.

His introduction into the engine room revitalised the Toon Army last season and his class is clear for all to see every time he steps out onto the pitch.

His impressive passing range and ability to break up play with his tenacious style in the middle of the park is something that Liverpool have lacked this term and it’s therefore no surprise that Klopp is an admirer of the Newcastle No. 39.

His current contract at St. James’ park runs until the summer of 2026 and there are talks for that to already be extended so it would therefore take a hugely sizeable fee to lure him to L4 anytime soon.

