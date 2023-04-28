Liverpool star admits disappointment at lack of game time but remains upbeat about his Anfield future

Fabio Carvalho has admitted his disappointment at his lack of game time for Liverpool this term but is confident that it will only make him stronger moving forward.

Since signing from Fulham in the summer the 20-year-old has featured just 19 times for the Reds across all competitions and made only four appearances since the Qatar World Cup.

Time is still on his side, however, and our No. 28 believes he’s learnt a lot this season despite spending the majority of the campaign out the team.

“It’s been an interesting season, but I’ve learned a lot from it,” Carvalho told HYPEBEAST (as quoted by @AnfieldEdition on Twitter). “I’d obviously have liked to get some more minutes at the club – but I think I’ve gained a lot of valuable lessons to help me improve in the future.”

READ MORE: Pundit sends warning to Premier League about 22 y/o Liverpool star as Klopp is told he’s got an ‘elite player’ on his hands

There’s no doubting Carvalho’s ability but with Jurgen Klopp’s side struggling for consistency this term he hasn’t been afforded many chances.

He scored a last minute winner against Newcastle earlier in the season and from there many expected him to kick on but he’s yet to do so.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool may be open to letting the dynamic midfielder leave on loan this summer in order to ensure he’s playing regular first team football but that is something that remains to be seen.

He has the ability to operate in midfield but can also be deployed on either side of front three and it’s his versatility that will certainly appeal to our German tactician.

We believe he still has a bright future ahead of him at L4 but wouldn’t be against the idea of seeing him leave temporarily next season to ensure he continues his development.

Check @AnfieldEdition’s tweet out below via Twitter: