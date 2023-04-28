(Video) Liverpool fans will adore footage of Luis Diaz reaction from win over West Ham

Ever since his move to Liverpool in January 2022, Luis Diaz has won the acclaim of Reds supporters everywhere for his bombastic nature on the pitch and his eye for goal.

The Colombian struck six goals in the second half of last season and netted another four in a buoyant start to the current campaign, only to then be sidelined for six months with a knee injury (Transfermarkt).

He’s come off the bench in our last three matches, following up brief cameos against Leeds and Nottingham Forest with a half-hour appearance in Wednesday night’s win over West Ham.

Liverpool’s official Twitter channel has since shared unseen footage from the immediate aftermath of the 2-1 victory at the London Stadium, and Reds fans will adore one moment from Diaz.

As the Reds players made their way back down the tunnel after securing the three points, the 26-year-old turned towards the camera with a passionate expression of delight.

His exact utterance wasn’t audible in the clip, but this is one instance where it doesn’t take a certified lip reader to guess what he might have been saying.

We love it, Luis. We absolutely love it!

You can catch the clip of Diaz’s reaction below, via @LFC on Twitter: