Paul Merson makes interesting Champions League admission as he predicts Liverpool’s clash with Spurs

Paul Merson has tipped Liverpool to earn all three points against Spurs on Sunday but has claimed the Reds may still miss out on a top four finish even if they win all of their remaining six Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently find themselves in sixth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United albeit having played a game more than Erik ten Hag’s side.

With our German tactician deploying Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role in recent weeks the Anfield outfit find themselves bang in form winning their last three games and that means Merson can’t see anything over than a Liverpool victory this weekend.

“I’ve got to go with Liverpool here,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “They’ve won their last three matches on the trot. They could win all their games from here on in but even then, it’s unlikely to be enough to get them a place in the Champions League.

“Spurs got booed off in the first half of the game against Manchester United. The substitutions Erik ten Hag made absolutely impeded United’s momentum on Thursday night. The personnel changes brought Spurs back into the game. Otherwise, Tottenham could have really suffered.

“Liverpool seem to have worked out a formula of late. Trent has done an excellent job of late for Jurgen Klopp’s side. They look hungry up front and they are playing with a lot of confidence now. If Villa beat Man United, then Liverpool have a half-chance of making it to the Champions League.

“Liverpool 3-1 Spurs.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Who was it?’ – Andy Robertson jokingly calls for VAR after Liverpool teammate’s prank

READ MORE: Offered for loan: Liverpool gem could be in Champions League next season even if Reds miss out

Time is certainly running out for us to sneak into the top four but our form recently means we still have an outside chance of competing in Europe’s premier competition next term.

There’s no doubting that plying our trade in the Europa League next season would be a disappointment but Klopp claimed in his press conference earlier today that his side would take what they get after admitting they’ve struggled for consistency all season long.

It’s frustrating that our top four fate is no longer in our own hands but all we can do is win our remaining games and hope that United slip up.

We’ve looked like a much better side in recent weeks with our No. 66 operating as a central midfielder when we have possession and let’s hope he can add to the five assists he’s already registered this month against Spurs on Sunday.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions