Report names three factors which could be crucial in Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Mason Mount

A report has mentioned three factors which could prove pivotal in Liverpool’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a potential move to Anfield in recent weeks, with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke stating that the Reds ‘are leading the way in the race to land him this summer’ and ‘are confident they remain at the head of the queue’.

Another report from Football Insider has cited some potential dealbreakers in this transfer pursuit, with the England midfielder seeking to ‘compete for trophies and play regularly’.

They added that ‘European qualification could also be a factor in the 24-year-old’s summer destination – with the midfielder keen to play at the highest level’.

READ MORE: ‘Very good source’ close to Bellingham just told ex-manager club he wants to sign for

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool are waiting’ – Romano provides Gravenberch update amid PL interest; meeting scheduled for May

Liverpool should be well able to satisfy Mount regarding two of those stipulations, namely participation in continental competition and regular game-time.

Despite the Reds’ struggles this season, they’re still on course to qualify for the Europa League, whereas Chelsea may not even finish in the top half of the table.

Also, with a major midfield exodus expected at Anfield this summer as several players near the end of their contracts (Transfermarkt), Jurgen Klopp should be able to promise the Englishman plenty of opportunities in the starting XI.

After all, Mount is an experienced and proven operator at this level, with 51 goal contributions in 129 Premier League appearances so far (Transfermarkt).

Competing for trophies is something Liverpool have done in recent years but could be the hardest thing to promise, considering the level of competition domestically and in Europe.

All going well, the Reds will be back challenging for the big prizes before long, and a shrewd summer of recruitment – possibly including the Chelsea midfielder’s signing – could help towards that ambition.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions