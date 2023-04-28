‘They play like champions’: Liverpool paid a compliment by unlikely source in Arsenal comparison

Liverpool have been given a compliment from an unlikely source who drew comparisons between them and Arsenal.

Noel Gallagher was speaking in the wake of the Gunners’ 4-1 thrashing at Manchester City on Wednesday night, a result which has made the reigning champions firm favourites to win a third successive Premier League title.

The former Oasis songwriter suggested that Mikel Arteta’s side could take lessons from their Merseyside counterparts in coping with big occasions at the Etihad Stadium.

The 55-year-old told talkSPORT: “I couldn’t believe it. As soon as the game kicked off, I was expecting Arsenal to fly out the blocks. I was expecting them to give Ederson no time on the ball.

“They were stood there as we were kicking it around the six yard box. After we went 1-0 up, I said to the guy next to me that the only way we don’t win this is if we get bored. We were just knocking it around. Arsenal had to win that game.

“None of us particularly like Liverpool, but when they come here they play like champions and it’s life or death. They give it their all and the fans give it their all.

“Arsenal have been giving it the big ‘un for the last few weeks and they did nothing. They were an embarrassment. That’s their chance gone, see you later.”

Although Liverpool’s recent record at the Etihad isn’t particularly pleasant – we haven’t won there in the league since 2015/16 – Gallagher makes a fair point about how the Reds at least put it up to City in title showdowns, something Arsenal didn’t manage in midweek.

When Klopp’s team travelled to the champions in April of last year in a straight shootout between the two sides in contention for the trophy, they were resolute in earning a 2-2 draw in a thrilling contest which showed why the teams involved were at the top of the Premier League (BBC Sport).

By contrast, the Gunners couldn’t live with an irrepressible Man City performance, particularly from Kevin De Bruyne, and Arteta’s men learned a harsh lesson in the levels which are required to truly go toe to toe with Pep Guardiola’s imperious outfit.

The north Londoners have been largely excellent this season, but now they’re learning all about how draining it can be to try and compete with the Manchester giants, with nobody better placed than Liverpool to explain what that’s like.

Gallagher hasn’t been slow to take a few digs at LFC in the past (Tribuna), so for him to paint the Reds in a positive light – albeit with the main intention of criticising Arsenal – is a welcome rarity, and shows the respect that the Merseysiders command even among some of their biggest rivals.

