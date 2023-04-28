Pundit sends warning to Premier League about 22 y/o Liverpool star as Klopp is told he’s got an ‘elite player’ on his hands

Ian Wright has sent a warning to the rest of the Premier League regarding Curtis Jones as the Scouser continues to impress for Liverpool.

The Academy graduate has struggled for regular game time under Jurgen Klopp ever since making his senior debut in 2019 but having now started five games in a row and beginning to offer a new dimension to Liverpool’s midfield there’s hope that the 22-year-old can really push on next season.

Former Arsenal favourite Wright has made it clear that he expects big things from our No. 17 as he also singled out one of Jones’ ‘elite’ teammates for praise.

“Curtis Jones. He’s coming ladies and gents!” Wright told Ringer Podcast Network (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Like he said when the Hulk got shot down, Thanos is coming. Curtis Jones is coming, but Cody Gakpo…

“I watched him in some tight areas [against West Ham] and there with his one-touch play and everything. With his link-up play, he’s an absolute elite player.”

It’s clear that the England U21 international is a player with a lot of ability and bags of potential but due to injuries and a lack of consistency we haven’t quite seen him at his best.

He has impressed in recent weeks, however, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold now being deployed in a new inverted role when we have possession it’s also resulted in Jones showing what he’s capable of in a slightly more advanced role.

Gakpo, meanwhile, was quality agains West Ham on Wednesday night and as well as getting himself on the scoresheet it was his all-round game that caught the eye.

He was coming short and receiving the ball from midfield on the half turn while also working his socks off defensively to win the ball back – a trait that Bobby Firmino is renowned for.

It’s clear that the Dutch international is learning from our No. 9 and that will only set him in good stead to continue his impressive development at Anfield.

