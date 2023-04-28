(Video) ‘Who was it?’ – Andy Robertson jokingly calls for VAR after Liverpool teammate’s prank

If footage published by Liverpool’s official Twitter channel today has taught us one thing, it’s that nobody gets away with trying to pull a fast one on Andy Robertson!

The club tweeted a behind-the-scenes clip of Mo Salah seeming to throw something at the Scot when his back was turned, with the Reds’ number 26 immediately beginning the inquiries.

The Egyptian pleaded innocence when one teammate shouted his name, at which point Robbo jokingly called for VAR to determine the identity of the prankster and demanding ‘Who was it?’ before deeming the 30-year-old ‘guilty’.

The Scottish left-back then warned Mo that ‘Your card is marked’ and proceeded to shoulder him playfully as he and Salah enjoyed a laugh over the prank.

It’s fantastic to see the players in such good spirits ahead of the final six games of the season…we just hope the Egyptian King watches out for Andy the next time they face off against one another in training!

You can see a clip of the humorous moment below, via @LFC on Twitter: