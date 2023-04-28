‘Liverpool are waiting’ – Romano provides Gravenberch update amid PL interest; meeting scheduled for May

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the current situation regarding Liverpool-linked midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Bayern Munich star, who only moved to the Allianz Arena from Ajax last summer, vented his frustration regarding his current lack of game time recently and Dutch publication De Telegraaf claimed that his representatives met with a delegation from Merseyside.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are not willing to lose the 20-year-old, however, and are planning to meet with the player’s ‘camp’ next month to discuss his future.

“FC Bayern remain on the same position regarding Ryan Gravenberch’s future: the intention is to keep him in the squad next season,” Romano wrote on his official Twitter page. “Gravenberch’s camp will meet with FC Bayern in May as he wants to play more.

“PL clubs interest remain, Liverpool are waiting for it.”

Liverpool are also believed to be facing competition for the Netherlands international’s signature from Manchester United with current boss Erik ten Hag having already worked with the dynamic midfielder in Amsterdam.

He was one of Europe’s most exciting prospects last season having shone for the Eredivisie outfit but he has struggled to break into Bayern’s starting XI this term and has registered just one goal and one assist across 28 appearances (all competitions).

Gravenberch is believed to be available for just £25m this summer (Liverpool Echo) and with Jurgen Klopp ending his pursuit of Jude Bellingham to focus on cheaper midfield targets the Dutchman certainly fits the bill.

His recent social media activity appears to suggest that he’s excited by the idea of a fresh start away from the German champions and it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

