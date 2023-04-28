(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold makes honest assessment of Liverpool’s ‘frustrating’ season

Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared his frustration with Liverpool’s 2022/23 season, lamenting the lack of consistently which has hampered the Reds since last August.

Despite a resurgent three-game winning streak, Jurgen Klopp’s side still sit seventh in the Premier League with just six matches remaining and are seven points off fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

It marks a drastic decline from last term, when the Merseysiders came within two games of winning an unprecedented quadruple and were beaten only four times across all competitions.

Trent, whose adjustment to a new inverted full-back role has been a catalyst for this month’s upturn in form, has said that such peaks and troughs are ‘part of football’ but admitted that it’s been ‘frustrating’ for him and his Liverpool teammates.

In a clip shared by Sky Sports Premier League on Twitter, the 24-year-old candidly stated: “It’s part of the game, really. We had it a couple of seasons ago after we won the league. In the following season we were fighting for top four. It’s definitely part of football but it’s frustrating.

“We want to be winning trophies. I want to be winning trophies, but we need to be consistent and that’s something we haven’t been this season.”

2022/23 has indeed been disappointing for Liverpool irrespective of whatever happens from here, but hopefully a strong push for the top four will enable the Reds to take momentum into next season, even if they fall short of a Champions League place.

You can see the clip of Trent’s comments below, via Sky Sports Premier League on Twitter: