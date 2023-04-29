20-year-old will ask to join Liverpool this summer; talks with manager imminent – report

Liverpool are readying themselves for a busy summer of transfer activity and several midfielders look likely to be joining the club, with one potential target reportedly readying himself for crunch talks with his manager.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk said: ‘Ryan Gravenberch keeps pushing. Either he gets more playing time or he wants to change. Liverpool have made it clear to him that Jurgen Klopp wants him. Gravenberch will ask Bayern to leave for Liverpool if Tuchel cannot convince him to stay’.

We don’t know to what length the Reds will go to try and convince the 20-year-old to make the move to Merseyside but it will be interesting to see if these reported managerial talks will be crucial to determining if the move can happen.

READ MORE: (Image) Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance react on ‘horrendous’ Stade de France fencing

Ryan Gravenberch is a name that is becoming increasingly familiar to our supporters and so it’s no surprise to hear once again that he could be Merseyside-bound this summer.

However, after spending just one season with Bayern Munich, you would expect that he could at least try and see what happens in his second campaign – before throwing in the towel on his Bundesliga career.

With Thomas Tuchel poised to try and convince the former Ajax youngster to stay with his side, it’s likely that he will be coaxed into spending more time with the German champions.

This may be one to watch for the future as, if increased game time is promised but not delivered, he is likely to move elsewhere if his needs are not met.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions