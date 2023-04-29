‘Remarkable’ £30m Liverpool target keen on summer move; he has echoes of Harvey Elliott – report

One reported Liverpool transfer target is believed to be keen on leaving his current club in the summer.

According to 90min, the Reds are among numerous sides monitoring Alex Scott, who’s reportedly eyeing up an exit from Bristol City during the off-season.

The Robins are seeking £30m to part ways with the 19-year-old, with his manager Nigel Pearson making the club’s stance very clear.

He said: “I think Alex Scott’s had two really good Championship seasons for us, which is remarkable to say he’s only 19 and he’s been one of our most successful and consistent players.

“But for somebody to get him away from here is going to cost a fortune, so we’re not going to undersell ourselves at all. And that’s why it’s important to get young players on long contracts.”

Scott is a player whose fledgling career has echoes of current Liverpool gem Harvey Elliott.

Much like the Reds youngster, the Bristol City man can play as a central or attacking midfielder, while also occasionally being deployed on the right flank (Transfermarkt).

The duo were born just four months apart, while the Robins starlet was recently named EFL Championship Young Player of the Season, an award for which his Anfield counterpart was nominated two years ago during a superb loan spell at Blackburn.

A scout report from Total Football Analysis highlights Scott as a player with great tactical awareness and adaptability who also boasts a tremendous touch and dribbling ability, often drawing fouls from opponents who can’t cope with him.

However, an asking price of £30m seems excessive for someone who’s never played top-flight football and, despite sometimes lining up as an attacking midfielder, has netted just twice across 47 games this term (Transfermarkt).

Maybe if Liverpool were able to negotiate that price down somewhat, he could be worth pursuing, given his wide-ranging talents and his reported openness to a summer move.

