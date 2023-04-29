Report drops big Jude Bellingham claim which suggests Liverpool mightn’t have given up on him yet

If anyone thought Liverpool had raised the white flag of surrender in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, it seems they may have to think again.

A report from Football Insider on Saturday morning has sensationally claimed that the Reds are back in contact with the 19-year-old over a possible move to Anfield as they lay the groundwork for a potential transfer to be completed next year.

The Merseyside club are believed to have kept in touch with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s representatives and have made no secret of their desire to push ahead for a deal.

Liverpool are hoping that Bellingham remains with his current club, either on his existing contract (which runs until 2025) or a fresh agreement containing a release clause.

However, it seems Real Madrid are firmly in pole position, having reportedly offered the teenager a contract already.

READ MORE: Liverpool interested in ‘incredibly calm’ defender; he was once sent off after 9 seconds

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Liverpool can do this’ – Ex-EPL winner makes bold prediction about Reds’ top four hopes

If indeed the Reds are still in contact with the player, it’d mark a remarkable resuscitation of a rumour which appeared to have been put to bed earlier this month after reports that the Merseyside club have ended their pursuit due to the costs involved (The Guardian).

While Football Insider’s latest claim may offer a sliver of hope that Liverpool could still do business for Bellingham, in truth it seems a highly unlikely coup to pull off.

The Guardian have mentioned an asking price of £135m plus add-ons from Dortmund, which would surely take up an enormous chunk of FSG’s summer transfer budget.

Indeed, Football Insider reported on Tuesday that the Merseysiders are planning on making five signings during the off-season, with three of those potentially being central midfielders. If the above figure is spent on the 19-year alone, it’s hard to see where the money will be found for four more players.

Also, Harry Redknapp told the Beyond the Pitch Podcast this week that ‘a very, very good source’ has indicated the England midfielder ‘wants to go to Real Madrid’.

Bellingham to Liverpool is probably still a long shot, but this latest report from Football Insider suggests that the Reds haven’t completely closed the door on their long-time transfer target.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions