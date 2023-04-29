Brighton ‘are preparing’ shock move for £60k-p/w Liverpool leader this summer – Ornstein

Liverpool fans are very aware that this is set to be a summer of huge change within the club and many new faces are expected in through the Anfield entrance door, with a fair few familiar ones heading the other way.

As reported by David Ornstein, via The Athletic: ‘Brighton are preparing a move to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner as a free agent this summer.

‘The 37-year-old’s contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season and, despite Jurgen Klopp’s wish to keep him, the club have given no indication of offering a new deal.

‘Premier League clubs are not allowed to make an approach to an out-of-contract player until the end of the campaign, but Brighton have evaluated the matter internally and are determined to bring Milner to the Amex Stadium’.

Many uninitiated supporters scoff at the idea of a 37-year-old extending his stay at our club but when you consider all the he brings to the club on and off the pitch, it would be a huge loss if the man on £60,000-per-week (via Capology) was to depart.

James Milner is not in our squad to start every game but to come onto the pitch when we need him to stabilise a match, or continue to ensure the standards are being met on the pitch.

A cynical foul, keeping the ball in the corner and taking time with a set-piece are all things that may be somewhat against the spirit of the game but you need a certain character to help see out a victory, all talents of our vice-captain.

If Brighton are to add the services of our No.7 to those they already acquire with Adam Lallana, they may be laughed at for building our back-up midfield of five years ago but really they are adding invaluable experience to a team full of exciting young players.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Leeds-born veteran does leave Merseyside this summer and, if so, the reasons for why he would no longer will be a Red.

