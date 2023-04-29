‘Liverpool’s approach will suit Tottenham’ – BBC pundit shares prediction for Anfield showdown

Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to preserve their winning run against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, although he’s warned that the Reds’ tactical approach could ‘suit’ the visitors at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s team play host to Spurs as they seek a fourth league win in a row, which would lift them above the north Londoners in the table and potentially keep a modicum of pressure on Manchester United in fourth.

While the former Blackburn striker has forecast a 3-1 home victory in his weekend predictions for BBC Sport, he feels that the recent decision to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into an inverted full-back role could somewhat play into their opponents’ hands.

Sutton wrote: “In some ways, Liverpool’s approach will suit Tottenham because Jurgen Klopp’s side will dominate the ball and Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave gaps behind him when he goes into the centre of midfield, as he does in his new inverted role.

“Spurs showed a bit of character to fight back for a draw against Manchester United but I really can’t back them to get anything here because they have been so disappointing all season.

“Liverpool are on a roll with three successive wins and they still want a top-four spot. To have any chance of that, the Reds need to win every game they have left – and even that probably won’t be enough.”

Sutton does make a valid point about Trent’s more advanced role running the risk of space being left in Liverpool’s defensive third for Tottenham to exploit, but considering the 24-year-old’s impact since his positional change, it’s a gamble which has yielded rewards for him and his team.

The England international has racked up five assists in four matches in the inverted full-back position, with the Reds picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in that time.

Even though we haven’t kept a clean sheet since the goalless draw at Chelsea in early April – the last game prior to the number 66 being moved upfield – the more proactive approach has been justified by the team’s improved results and his goal contributions.

Sutton’s 3-1 prediction would tally with Liverpool’s form of late – Alisson mightn’t manage to keep Tottenham out, but the Reds could have enough going forward to mitigate that and make it four wins on the bounce.

