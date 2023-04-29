(Video) Ex-Red says opposition teams are ‘not scared’ of Liverpool; blames early season form

Liverpool certainly haven’t had the campaign that we were expecting and, despite a recent return to better results, our hopes of reaching the top four have been hugely damaged by our form earlier in the season.

Speaking about the Reds’ soft underbelly, ex-Red John Aldridge said: “I think teams this season are not scared of us as much as they used to be.

“They get us a little bit from the start whereas in the last five years, they have been tentative and scared to go forward because we were that good going forward.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp on putting ‘pressure on other teams’ in a late push for the top four

“But because we were getting beaten early on in the season they went, ‘just show them that we are not scared, we are not intimidated and have a go’.

“And we have succumbed too many times.”

It’s probably a fair case to make about the current team but given our five-game unbeaten streak and three victories on the bounce, Jurgen Klopp is clearly working on making us harder to beat.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold being better protected defensively by the work ethic of Curtis Jones, we look to be finding a way to be feared once again.

You can watch Aldridge’s comments via LFC TV:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions