(Image) Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance react on ‘horrendous’ Stade de France fencing

Liverpool fans know better than most about the condition of the Stade de France, after last year’s appallingly organised Champions League final, and now the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance have shared a worrying change to the stadium.

Twitter user Paul Cometto took to social media to write (translated): ‘So there are grids with spades. Are we in the Middle Ages? This is absolutely outrageous and irresponsible’ – alongside an image of newly introduced fencing to the French national stadium.

To which the HSA responded: ‘To see fences being put up at any sports event is horrendous but even more so at a stadium where they proved they are not capable of running big sporting events. To add to this they also routinely lock doors to the concourse from the stands which was witnessed by our fans’.

It really is upsetting and appalling to see that a stadium that should be trying everything to make amends for the mistakes of last season, are now making further steps backwards instead of forward.

We can only applaud the efforts to spread the word about this and hope that we can see some positive changes happen soon.

You can view the image of the new fencing in the Stade de France via @PaulCometto and @HillsboroughSu1 on Twitter:

