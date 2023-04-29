‘We will review the situation’ – Reported Liverpool transfer target drops telling exit claim

One Liverpool-linked player has made a seemingly significant claim regarding his future.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reported comments made by Jurrien Timber, who was recently watched by scouts from Merseyside during Ajax’s Eredivisie defeat to PSV Eindhoven (90min).

The 21-year-old has hinted that he could be on his way out of Amsterdam in the summer, stating: “A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax.

“Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy I did that with love and after the season we will review the situation.

“At the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday.”

Although Timber iterated in the same interview that his focus is on helping Ajax to try and avenge last week’s defeat to PSV in today’s KNVB Cup final, his comments suggest that his eyes are on a move elsewhere over the summer.

Whether that is to Liverpool remains unclear, as the Reds weren’t the only club to be scouting him recently – 90min reported that Manchester United and Arsenal have also been watching the centre-back.

Speculation over a possible move to Merseyside was fuelled earlier this month by reports that the Netherlands international’s girlfriend was looking for a house in the area, but again this is mere conjecture rather than a concrete sign of an imminent transfer.

Nonetheless, it’s not every day that a player at the centre of considerable gossip over his future is so forthright in saying that he could be on the move, so it’ll be intriguing to see if anything significant emerges regarding LFC’s reported interest in Timber over the coming days and weeks.

