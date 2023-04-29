Liverpool given big boost in Mason Mount pursuit after decisions by two EPL rivals – report

Liverpool appear to have been handed a significant boost to their hopes of signing Mason Mount.

Football Insider have reported that both Manchester City and Newcastle, who had been monitoring the Chelsea midfielder’s situation and weighed up a possible move for him, have now ruled themselves out of the race for the 24-year-old.

That seems to make it a straight shootout between the Reds and Arsenal for the England international, who’s expected to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of this season after failing to negotiate new terms with the Blues.

The same outlet claimed earlier in the week that Liverpool are confident they’re in pole position to snap up Mount.

If the Reds had been competing with each of the Premier League’s current top three for the Chelsea star, that could’ve made it an arduous task to try and win the race ahead of the high-flying trio.

However, with two of those prospective suitors now seemingly out of contention, that could come as a big boost to Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of landing the 24-year-old.

Football Insider reported in recent days that regular first-team football is among the key factors in Mount’s choice of destination, and that’s something Liverpool should be able to offer, especially if several of our current midfielders depart as free agents in the summer as expected.

The opportunity to spearhead the Reds’ midfield could be a tempting one for the Englishman, who’s coming into what should be his prime footballing years and has the foundation of winning major trophies with Chelsea and accruing ample Premier League experience (Transfermarkt).

With four becoming two in this particular transfer race, or so it seems, the chips appears to be falling further in our favour if we’re serious about pursuing the Blues maestro.

