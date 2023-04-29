(Video) ‘Liverpool can do this’ – Ex-EPL winner makes bold prediction about Reds’ top four hopes

One former Premier League-winning player hasn’t ruled out the prospect of Liverpool finishing in the top four this season.

Martin Keown – who won the division three times with Arsenal – was debating the Reds’ Champions League chances on talkSPORT with Jim White and Simon Jordan.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are seven points off fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand, but a run of 10 points from the last 12 on offer has at least given the Merseysiders an outside chance of pushing for top four.

The ex-Gunners defender voiced his belief that the Red Devils face some difficult fixtures, which could open the door for Liverpool to ‘chase them down’ for fourth.

Keown said of Erik ten Hag’s men: “If you look at the games, they’ve got Villa, probably the form team at the moment, along with Newcastle and Man City. I just feel it’s not going to be as easy as everyone is saying it is. They’ve got Aston Villa, Brighton, they’ve got to go away to West Ham.

“I’m saying Liverpool can do this. Liverpool could chase them down. Let me tell you, I bet they’re going after it. They’re not giving up.”

Jordan was much more dismissive of the Reds’ top four hopes, saying it’d be ‘a bloody miracle’ if Anfield stages Champions League football next season.

It’s still a rather tall order for Klopp’s team to pull it off, but so long as they keep winning their games, they might just about remain in touch if the likes of United have a few slip-ups over the coming weeks.

You can see the clip of the pundits discussing Liverpool’s top-four chances below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: