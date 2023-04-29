‘Crucial step…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops significant news regarding £35.4m Liverpool target

Fabrizio Romano has shared a significant update regarding one reported Liverpool transfer target.

Last month, ESPN reported that the Reds have been closely monitoring Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, and the Italian has now communicated a big decision taken by the player, who has a release clause of €40m (£35.2m).

He tweeted: “Understand Spanish talent and Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga has now decided to sign with super agent Pini Zahavi. Crucial step to decide his future soon. Top clubs in Spain and England are keen on signing Gabri Veiga in the summer — he has €40m release clause.”

When a player at the centre of transfer rumours changes their agent, it’ll inevitably fuel speculation over the possibility of a move, and it’s telling that Romano has labelled this a ‘crucial step’ to ‘soon’ settle Veiga’s future.

Zahavi represents some of the most recognisable names in European football, including Christopher Nkunku, Robert Lewandowski, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Yannick Carrasco (Transfermarkt).

The Celta Vigo youngster has offered a reliable goal threat this season, scoring nine times and supplying four assists in 29 LaLiga appearances prior to this weekend’s action (Transfermarkt).

That’s one goal more than Liverpool’s two most prolific midfielders – Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho – have managed between them in all competitions in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt), so he could definitely add a potent presence in the number 10 role at Anfield if the Reds sign him.

If FSG remain firmly intent on trying to bring Veiga to Merseyside, they’ll be hugely intrigued by his decision to change agency and team up with Zahavi.

You can view Romano’s tweet on the news below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

