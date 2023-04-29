‘Really interested’: Journalist drops big claim over Manuel Ugarte’s future amid Liverpool talks

Liverpool are believed to be ‘really interested’ in Manuel Ugarte and have been in talks with Sporting Lisbon for ‘two weeks’.

That’s according to a fresh claim made by reliable transfer reporter Jacque Talbot on Twitter, amid the 22-year-old being linked with a move to Anfield (CNN Portugal).

The journalist took to social media to share what he knows on the Uruguayan, tweeting: “Source in Portugal has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Manuel Ugarte, says club have been talking to Sporting for ‘two weeks’.

“Reds ‘really interested’ [but] unwilling to meet full release clause at this point – €60m. Also tells me player ‘will leave for sure’ in summer window.”

In a follow-up tweet, Talbot added: “Release clause – Sporting have 70% and Famalicão 30% – Lisbon side will demand full whack. Liverpool source less sure at this point over possible deal for Ugarte – but he does fit bill.”

READ MORE: Liverpool fans may not be happy with Premier League request for Brentford clash

READ MORE: ‘We will review the situation’ – Reported Liverpool transfer target drops telling exit claim

This update backs up a report in the Liverpool Echo which stated that the Reds have been in contact with Sporting over the Uruguayan, while also adding the significant claim that Ugarte is certain to be on the move this summer.

A lot could come down to whether FSG will eventually satisfy the Lisbon club’s demand for the full release clause of €60m (£53m), which in turn may hinge on how high the 22-year-old appears on the Merseysiders’ list of priorities.

A plethora of midfielders have been strongly linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Aurelien Tchouameni among the most prominent names, and there have been suggestions that the lengthy pursuit of Jude Bellingham mightn’t be dead in the water just yet.

If two or more of those are signed, it won’t leave much room in the transfer kitty for Ugarte, particularly if Sporting remain steadfast over their valuation of the player.

However, with the Uruguayan being described by Portuguese outlet Record as a ‘tireless’ footballer who ‘looks like he’s made of steel’ [via HITC], and boasting hugely impressive tackling and passing metrics (FBref), FSG definitely shouldn’t dismiss the possibility of bringing him to Anfield.

You can see Talbot’s tweet on Ugarte below, via @jac_talbot on Twitter:

Source in Portugal has confirmed Liverpool's interest in Manuel Ugarte, says club have been talking to Sporting for 'two weeks'. Reds 'really interested' unwilling to meet full release clause at this point – €60m. Also tells me player 'will leave for sure' in summer window. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) April 29, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions