(Video) Peter Drury’s electric commentary for Diogo Jota winner will set hairs on end

Peter Drury is acknowledged in multiple circles in the football world to be one of the best in the commentary business – some even say the best.

It’s not hard to see why either when taking a look (or two!) at his run-through of the dramatic finish to Liverpool’s home clash with Tottenham, as a late finish from Diogo Jota secured the lion’s share of the spoils for the hosts.

The NBC Sports man conducts his role seemingly without effort, spitting liquid poetry on the spot that connects with fans in a manner which, in this writer’s view, Martin Tyler could only dream of.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/junglejimbo88 & NBC Sports: