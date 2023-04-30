Bundesliga insider: Ryan Gravenberch just gave Bayern transfer ultimatum amid Liverpool interest

Ryan Gravenberch is understood to have made his options for the summer clear to the hierarchy in Bavaria, as has been reported by BILD’s Christian Falk.

The Dutchman is ‘pushing’ for either more playing time or a change of scenery, with a switch to Liverpool on the cards if he can’t be persuaded in regards to his future at Bayern Munich.

“Ryan Gravenberch keeps pushing. Either he gets more playing time or he wants to change,” the German journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest briefing. “Liverpool have made it clear to him that Jurgen Klopp wants him. Gravenberch will ask Bayern to leave for Liverpool if Tuchel cannot convince him to stay.”

The former Ajax prodigy has only enjoyed a limited array of minutes this term – just over 700, to be precise – with the upcoming arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig sure to only complicate matters ahead of the next campaign.

The mission on our end is quite simple in light of the number of exits we’re set to see this summer due to expiring contracts: bring in a multitude of fresh legs capable of delivering on Jurgen Klopp’s demands for the foreseeable future.

Does Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool make sense?

The likes of Mason Mount (24) and Alexis Mac Allister (24), both continuing to attract links to the red half of Merseyside, would certainly tick that aforementioned box.

Gravenberch (20), admittedly, would represent a slightly less assured option as a more raw player without the benefit of Premier League experience.

Our recruitment team has never been one to shy away from such talents, of course, as the signing of Darwin Nunez should more than prove, and we’d be keen to see how the midfielder would develop under the tutelage of Klopp and Co.

