(Video) Jones takes first blood as Diaz makes it 2-0 in opening five minutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold is enjoying a unbelievable end to the season it’s fair to say and the Englishman continued the trend with another assist for Curtis Jones in the early stages of their clash with Tottenham.

The good news didn’t end early for Liverpool either, with Luis Diaz soon finding the net right after thanks to Cody Gakpo’s efforts to chase down a ball in the final third.

A win at Anfield would see the Reds overtake Spurs in the league table, keeping alive their very slim hopes of top four football.

