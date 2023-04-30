‘I’ve said too much’: Klopp breaks silence on atrocious Paul Tierney refereeing performance

Liverpool and Paul Tierney have history – that much is clear – and the pair’s difficult relationship evidently shows no sign of improving in the near future judging by Jurgen Klopp’s post-match reaction.

The German was keen to watch his words (understandably so in an era where the FA take a particularly dim view on open criticism of officials), though more than hinted at his apparent displeasure at the performance of the man directing the clash between the Reds and fellow top four hopefuls Tottenham.

In comments carried on Twitter by the Echo’s Paul Gorst, the 55-year-old was quoted as referencing a prior incident between the two clubs in which Harry Kane escaped unpunished for an infringement whilst Andy Robertson wasn’t quite as fortunate.

Klopp asked about when he was booked: "No, I don't say it. Paul Tierney gave us in a game that important didn't give Harry Kane a red card but Robbo (in December 2021). Not the first time." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 30, 2023

Klopp: "We have to ask Paul Tierney about the decision, do you think it was a foul on Mo Salah? I've said too much. Now write what you want to write." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 30, 2023

It’s worth acknowledging, on the flip side of the coin, that officials do have an incredibly hard time of it when it comes to pleasing every single party involved in a game of football – it’s a truly thankless job, even when their duties are performed competently.

Whilst we certainly wouldn’t wish to worsen the relationship between fans and referees, we’d be remiss not to point out the vast disparity between the quality of the English top-flight and the quality of those trusted with enacting the laws of the game on the pitch.

It’s no surprise that Tierney is once again at fault, with multiple calls throughout the encounter sure to attract raised eyebrows.