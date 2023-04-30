(Video) Klopp pulls his hamstring in elated reaction to Jota’s Tottenham winner

Jurgen Klopp was on cloud seven as Liverpool gave fans a finish to remember with Diogo Jota hitting a stunning winner to hand the hosts all three points against a resurgent Tottenham outfit.

As the Portuguese international’s effort found the back of the net, the cameras panned to the German sprinting across the touchline to celebrate before then limping back, holding his thigh in apparent discomfort.

We’re sure the 55-year-old will have absolutely no regrets of course – judging by his decision to whip out his fist-pump celebration, saluting the Kop after the full-time whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: