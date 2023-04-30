Klopp just made Todd Boehly look a fool with brutal Chelsea remarks

Jurgen Klopp has drawn attention to Chelsea and Todd Boehly’s ill-advised transfer strategy this term, with the club struggling despite committing vast funds to improving the squad by snapping up the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk (brought in for a combined £195m).

The value brought into the squad hasn’t necessarily improved the Blues’ fortunes on the pitch, however, certainly not in the league table (and the sacking of Graham Potter) is any indication.

“I feel a bit for Chelsea because it’s not going well. I think they’re a top, top team,” the 55-year-old told Sky Sports ahead of the Reds’ upcoming clash with Tottenham.

“On the other side, it’s good to see that you cannot just bring top players together and think it just works out – you have to build a team.

“The guys there obviously underestimated it and gave their coaches nearly an impossible job to do.

“You cannot have two dressing rooms, you cannot train on two pitches, you have to create relationships, you have to create team spirit.

“That’s the only reason why I’m a little bit happy about it.”

Liverpool themselves have been far from the level of their prior title and cup-winning sides, admittedly, though there have been some positive signs emerging in recent weeks, building up a three-game winning streak.

The German’s absolutely spot on to point out the differences in recruitment strategy, with our own approach paying dividends in recent years.

Of course, progress has been stunted by a failure to keep the midfield stocked – with Thiago Alcantara the only senior signing in a half-decade – an oversight that has seen us take a tumble of epic proportions on the pitch.

There’s every indication that this will finally be put to rights in the coming summer window, even should we fail to secure top four football.

Seeing the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones flourish in the middle of the park just goes to show the power of the culture Klopp’s implemented at Anfield.

Now it’s time to back him in the window.

