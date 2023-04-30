‘We will do business’ – Klopp reveals what he talked to John Henry about in private chat

Jurgen Klopp’s chat with John Henry was revisited once more, with the German laughing off suggestions of what reporters perceive to have taken place in their private discussions.

Interestingly, the Liverpool coach did confirm that the club ‘will do business’ this summer ahead of what is expected to be a midfield-focused revamp of the playing squad, which certainly suggests that the transfer market was discussed between the pair.

“Good, good guy [John Henry]. I find it really funny what expectations are for a talk like this,” the 55-year-old told Sky Sports ahead of the Reds’ upcoming clash with Tottenham.

“That I sit there and put my ideas on the table and John just sits there, ‘how much is this? How much is that?’

“It’s not like this. We have a really good relationship. He’s a really good guy, cares a lot about us, and yeah, we will do business.

“I understand that… football is crazy. Everybody sees Liverpool not doing well and says ‘they need five or six players’.”

Perhaps not the five or six players that some are expecting, despite commentators identifying the need to find a backup goalkeeper (should Caoimhin Kelleher depart), a new fullback and a new forward to replace the outgoing Bobby Firmino.

One man we know won’t be involved in the equation is that of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, as needs must with a squad in desperate need of surgery in the middle of the park.

Whilst we at Empire of the Kop completely appreciate the difficult relationship some sections of the fanbase have with the ownership – especially in light of comparisons with our free-spending rivals – the reality remains, on the balance of their entire tenure, the Americans haven’t been awful custodians.

Is there room for improvement? Naturally, of course, and the pressure’s now on for Fenway to put their money where the mouth is and commit to getting the club back in Europe’s elite club should top four football not prove forthcoming this year.

