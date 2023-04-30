Liverpool could beat Brighton at their own game as scouts dispatched for midfielder – report

Brighton and Hove Albion are understood to be tracking Feyenoord’s highly-rated midfielder Orkun Kokcu, though the Seagulls aren’t the only outfit keeping tabs, according to De Telegraaf podcast ‘Kick-off’ (via Soccer News).

Liverpool are amongst a number of clubs to have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old ahead of the summer window – a player coming out of the same academy as former Red Gini Wijnaldum.

There’ll be plenty at Anfield hoping that the Turk could prove just as pivotal to Jurgen Klopp’s men, should they beat out interest from rival top-flight outfits.

READ MORE: Henderson just revealed what Klopp told Liverpool squad after West Ham comeback

READ MORE: Klopp makes just one change from West Ham win for Tottenham tie: Predicted Liverpool team news

Time for Liverpool to outsmart Brighton in the transfer market?

Though certainly not a clear indication of Brighton’s intent to sign the individual, we should certainly be looking to the South Coast outfit as an example to replicate once more in the transfer market.

The likes of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister – both Liverpool-linked, incidentally – who were both signed for a relative pittance before now catching the eyes of top clubs should certainly reinforce that point.

In the interest of spreading our transfer budget (whatever that may look like) as far as it can possibly go, acquiring a top talent on the cheap would be advisable in order to ensure we have the funds necessary to capture higher value targets.

More to the point, we need to see our recruitment team delivering the kind of rough gems that few others saw worth touching – the kind of activity that used to see Michael Edwards and Co. earn plaudits across the land.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions