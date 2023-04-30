Klopp makes just one change from West Ham win for Tottenham tie: Predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool know going into their upcoming clash with Tottenham at Anfield that their chances of top four football are incredibly slim, even despite Spurs snatching two points away from Manchester United.

Even a win today would only put the Reds four points behind the Red Devils who will have two games in hand to restore a 10-point deficit.

Still, there remains a possibility. At the very least, Europa League football remains a viable, achievable option for Jurgen Klopp’s men with six games to go on the league calendar.

Not a consolation prize most fans will be pleased with, though the prospect of there being no European football at all for a club of Liverpool’s pedigree hardly bears thinking about.

Alisson Becker will be the man to get the nod once again, with Ibrahima Konate sure to return to the backline alongside Virgil van Dijk following his precautionary stay away from the first-XI.

We’re predicting Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to remain the favoured midfield three following on from the 2-1 win over West Ham.

Up top, we likewise can’t see there being any changes, with Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jones, Henderson, Jota, Gakpo, Salah

