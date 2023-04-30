(Video) Elation to devastation: Richarlison’s reaction to Jota goal caught in glorious footage

Richarlison no doubt drew on his Everton roots after netting what appeared to be the decisive goal in Tottenham’s visit to Anfield.

The Brazilian was spotted conducting his ‘pigeon’ dance with Son in extra-time but was soon set to be left disappointed as Diogo Jota raced toward the opposite end of the pitch and slotted away the winner.

Sky Sports cameras panned briefly to the Spurs man who looked in a state of utter disbelief.

What a shame!

