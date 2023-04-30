New seven-word anti-FSG message flown over Anfield during Liverpool v Tottenham

The anti-FSG sentiment present in some parts of the fanbase looks set to remain judging by the latest message flown over Anfield.

Ian Doyle tweeted the event in question during Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham, with a plan carrying the following demand: “LFC – SOX – PENGUINS. SAME PROBLEMS. FSG OUT!”

A plane has just flown over the new £80m Anfield Road End stand with the message "LFC – SOX – PENGUINS. SAME PROBLEMS. FSG OUT!" — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 30, 2023

The Reds find themselves beating Tottenham 3-1 at the time of writing, having enjoyed a phenomenal start to the clash, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, in particular, thriving in his new hybrid role.

READ MORE: Liverpool could beat Brighton at their own game as scouts dispatched for midfielder – report

READ MORE: Henderson just revealed what Klopp told Liverpool squad after West Ham comeback

Liverpool’s relationship with Fenway is a complex one, it has to be said; the Americans have, on the balance of their tenure, been transformative for our fortunes on the pitch.

That being said, John Henry and Co have made some appalling decisions during their stewardship, from attempts to furlough staff all the way through to expressing an interest in trademarking ‘Liverpool’.

Whilst FSG shouldn’t – and certainly won’t by any Merseyside-based commentator worth their salt – escape criticism for their poor calls, the reality remains that they’ve been far from disastrous owners.

We may rightly ask whether they have taken the club as far as they can with their available resources, though that does invite further considerations as to what kind of owner we’d be looking to attract to Anfield beyond them.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions