(Video) Paul Tierney bottles it with horror tackle on Luis Diaz; leaves LFC man hobbling

Liverpool fans will have no doubt held their breaths as Luis Diaz was sent straight to the turf with an awfully-timed challenge.

The Colombian was seen parting with the ball before Oliver Skipp’s studs collided with the former’s shin, leaving him rolling around in pain.

Amazingly, Paul Tierney saw fit to not reward the moment (intentional or no) with any form of punishment.

Fortunately, despite initially hobbling away, the wide man didn’t appear to be seriously hurt by the incident.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: