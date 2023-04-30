(Video) Virgil van Dijk makes game-defining clearance off the line as Son found free

Liverpool’s attacking prowess was on full display in the opening 15 minutes of action with Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah all finding the net.

Not all the action was based in Tottenham’s final third, however, with Virgil van Dijk forced into a block off the line after Son heung-Min was found in the box with space to make a shot.

For all we’ve criticised the Dutchman this season for an apparent drop-off, it’s worth pointing out such moments where he shows off his quality and importance in a much-maligned backline.

With Harry Kane going on to fire a late effort past Alisson, the Dutchman’s contribution could be game-defining come the final whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC Sports: