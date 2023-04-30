(Video) Why Thiago rushed off the bench just before Nunez substitution

Jurgen Klopp has previously hinted at the language barrier between himself and Darwin Nunez as being a factor behind the Uruguayan’s recent lack of starting appearances in the Liverpool first-XI.

Nothing evidenced that ongoing reality more than the sight of Thiago Alcantara rushing to the touchline to translate the manager’s instructions to his potential record signing in the second-half of action.

The No.27 is without question a phenomenal talent and one we’ve no doubt will blossom in full over the course of his Anfield career.

Though, we’ll be hoping to see the striker make efforts overcome this barrier ahead of pre-season.

