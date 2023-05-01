(Video) “We need to learn” – Alexander-Arnold bemoans Liverpool’s leaky defence after dramatic Spurs win

Liverpool supporters would be forgiven for thinking after being three goals up against Tottenham, that we had won the game already and Trent Alexander-Arnold was quick to criticise his team’s defending.

Speaking with Sky Sports, our No.66 said: “We were all over them in the first 15 minutes. That was our gameplan. But there’s a lot of stuff we need to learn. We can’t be almost drawing 3-3 when we’re 3-0 up; that’s not what top sides do”.

Because of the nature that we won the game, there will be some glossing over our defensive faults against Spurs but Jurgen Klopp will ensure that this is addressed in the training ground.

Let’s hope we can keep the positives but also ensure that we are much sturdier at the back in the final games of the campaign.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments via @footballdaily on Twitter:

