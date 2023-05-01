(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ridiculous 30-yard pass to Salah will have fans drooling

We’ve become accustomed to Trent Alexander-Arnold spraying all kinds of passes in his illustrious Liverpool career.

Though the fullback’s switch to a more adventurous role in the latter stages of the season as seen his passing repertoire expand, with the central lane in particular benefitting from his vision.

One long-range pass to Mo Salah, albeit a ball out wide, caught the eye in particular against Tottenham, as the Englishman received a short pass from Luis Diaz and wasted no time in catching the run of the pacey Egyptian down the right flank.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: