Liverpool fan & writer shares brilliant list on Twitter after Jota settles Tottenham thriller

There’s no feeling in football quite like that of seeing your team score a last-gasp winning goal, and as shown by one freelance writer on Twitter, it’s an experience that Liverpool fans have often been able to savour.

Diogo Jota struck in stoppage time at Anfield on Sunday to settle a thrilling 4-3 contest against Tottenham, who had recovered from being three goals down inside the opening 15 minutes.

Following that dramatic winner, Reds supporter and writer Andrew Beasley – who regularly tweets a series of fascinating LFC-related statistics – took to social media to post a list of every stoppage time match-winning goal the club has scored in the Premier League since the start of 2004.

READ MORE: Gary Neville cites Man Utd comparison in warning to Liverpool over Klopp and FSG

READ MORE: (Video) Adebayo Akinfenwa was every Liverpool fan with reaction to Jota’s stoppage time winner

Yesterday was the 27th time Liverpool have won a top-flight game after the 90-minute mark in that period, albeit with the caveat that Sadio Mane’s 93rd-minute goal against Crystal Palace in January 2019 made it 4-2 before Max Meyer netted a couple of minutes later for the Eagles.

Jota became the 21st player to score a stoppage time winner for the Reds in the timeframe covered by Beasley, when the unfortunate scorers of two own goals are included.

That was the third time the Merseysiders turned one point into three at the death against Tottenham since 2004, with Spurs becoming the joint-most affected opponents alongside Everton and Aston Villa.

It was the 15th instance under Jurgen Klopp’s management that Liverpool netted a decisive winning goal in added time (when Mane against Palace is included) and the second this season, following on from Fabio Carvalho’s 98th-minute heroics in the win over Newcastle last August.

Jota can now join the likes of Alisson, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Neil Mellor and Dirk Kuyt in scoring last-gasp winning goals which will be cherished by Reds supporters for many years to come.

You can view the full list below, courtesy of @BassTunedToRed on Twitter:

This list is not complete but it's always a joy to update. pic.twitter.com/0gbOVeYIeE — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 30, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions