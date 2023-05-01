(Video) “Don’t sing it” – Klopp asks Liverpool fans to stop singing one chant at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp adores the Liverpool supporters and we all feel the very same way about him but the German had a message for the fans after our dramatic 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, in the Premier League.

Speaking with the media after the match, the 55-year-old said: “I love all of them, but my song – don’t sing it. If you want to sing it – sing it after the game, in the bar, wherever.

“Because it’s almost like we’re closing the game, we are 3-0 up and they start: ‘I’m so glad Jurgen is a Red’ and I thought: ‘It’s not over’, so it would be really nice if you could leave that for later.”

It was a strange comment from the boss, as many of those inside Anfield sing his name at any point of the game and regardless of the result but it was also true that players and fans alike thought the game was done at 3-0.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the supporters listen to this request though and if this is the final time we hear the Beatles-inspired ode to our much-loved manager.

You can watch Klopp's comments on the Liverpool supporters

