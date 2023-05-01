Harvey Elliott just sent Mason Mount and Co message they can’t ignore

One might think that the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will be feeling a little nervous about the prospect of new faces being welcomed in the red half of Merseyside this summer.

The former has certainly given no indication of such wariness, however, welcoming the challenge and the competition for places it will bring.

“It’s nice. More competition drives you on to make sure you are the best, to work as hard as you possibly can in training and take your opportunity in games,” the former Fulham Academy graduate was quoted as saying by The Sporting News.

“Whoever comes in they will have unbelievable talent because it is a big club and it’s always going to be hard but you need to reflect on the situation, stay level-headed and wait for your opportunity, which is what I’ll be doing and I’ll be working as hard as I possibly can to show the manager and coaching staff I can play.

“With the new lads coming in I want to help them out if they need me at any given time so it’s nice for them to know they have people around them to look after them. “

“It’s more competition but it’s good for everyone. Whatever happens happens and I’ll make sure I work extra hard to prove myself.”

That’s a message the likes of Mason Mount (deemed a priority target for the club, according to Fabrizio Romano) and Co will need to bear in mind, should they make the switch to Anfield in the upcoming window.

The rise of Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic in particular should certainly indicate that we’re not entirely bereft of a future in the middle of the park from our current available options.

That being said, another near-total capitulation suffered against Tottenham at the weekend should serve as a reminder to both the recruitment team and hierarchy of the importance of fresh faces this summer.

A tweak in the use of Trent Alexander-Arnold has raised questions over Andy Robertson’s suitability tucking in as, effectively, a left-sided centre-half, whilst the likes of Fabinho (who has admittedly improved of late) and Jordan Henderson can’t be trusted to act as frequent operators in the middle of the park.

Though Elliott has promised not to give up, there’s still a clear pathway into the first-XI for any signing willing to meet Jurgen Klopp’s demands.

