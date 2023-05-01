(Video) Harry Kane singles out Liverpool star for praise v Spurs; he won 100% of his duels

Harry Kane singled out one Liverpool player for praise following the Reds’ 4-3 victory over Tottenham at Anfield yesterday.

Spurs found themselves three goals down inside 15 minutes but the England captain’s first-half strike began a comeback which saw the visitors draw level before Diogo Jota’s stoppage time winner.

The striker referenced some ‘good saves‘ made by Alisson when speaking to his club’s official Twitter channel after the match, adding that he felt Ryan Mason’s team ‘had the better chances‘ and ‘hit the post a few times‘.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool goalkeeper pulled off three saves at Anfield on Sunday (Fraser Forster had none), while also winning 100% of his duels, although his 74% passing accuracy was the lowest of anyone who started for the Reds.

While our number one mightn’t have made any eye-catching stops against Spurs, unlike in other games this season where we were indebted to him, it was still a solid display overall from the 30-year-old, and it was pleasing to hear the recognition from one of the Premier League’s most potent strikers in Kane.

You can catch the clip of the Tottenham striker’s comments below, via @SpursOfficial on Twitter: